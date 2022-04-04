MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in midland over the weekend. The Texas Rangers said the shooting happened on Saturday and now people in those surrounding neighborhoods are shaken up about this happening so close to home.

Jeff Somers is a resident in the neighborhood close to where the incident occurred. He said the road is pretty busy and he is hoping to find out what happened sooner rather than later.

“It could’ve been random type of shooting if they were shooting at cars or something like that on 307, that’s a busy road so, but let’s just figure out what it is, and what happened and what’s to come,” said Somers.

Texas Rangers said the shooting took place near FM 307 and South County Road 1130, but still haven’t released many details.

They said the shooting did involve a Midland District Attorney’s Office Investigator.

Somers said neighbors near the shooting said they hadn’t known about the incident until the next day when they realized just how close it was to their back yard.

“This is a small community out here in Greenwood, and we usually hear about things if it’s somebody involved in the community apparently it wasn’t because we haven’t heard a word. So like I said, I saw it last night on the news, and I asked my wife about it, I said that’s right down the street from us, real close, and so that’s really all we knew about it, I didn’t know if a person had gotten shot or if they were just shootings so, that’s really all we know about it,” added Somers.

He also said that the area is pretty quiet on a regular basis and for a shooting to happen there is shocking, but it doesn’t change how he feels about the safety of his neighborhood.

As of right now the Texas Rangers said no one was injured or killed during the shooting, and this case is still under investigation.