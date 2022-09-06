MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Investigators say in September of 2020, Lonnie Burcham entered the home of his estranged wife Brandy Snider on Storey Avenue in Midland.

Investigators also say Burcham threatened Snider’s life, the lives of her children, and another man who was at the house.

Midland police responded to a 911 call about the situation and say that as they arrived, Burcham shot Snider, the other man, and then tried to shoot himself.

Snider was declared dead at the scene but the other man survived. Neighbor Rachael Yates remembers the night it all happened.

“It was like midnight. We were out in the back smoking cigarettes. We heard what sounded like gunshots and (my husband said) ‘that’s not fireworks.’ We went inside and we called the police and told them what we heard because we thought we did hear a woman scream too,” said Yates.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Burcham was sentenced to 80 years behind bars for Snider’s murder and another 15 for Aggravated Assault. Those sentences will run concurrently and Burcham won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 30 years.

But the fact that he’s even eligible for parole doesn’t sit right with Yates.

“I think he should be in prison for life. He shouldn’t even have parole… He took a life. Why should he have the opportunity to have parole and be free some day,” said Yates.

On top of his prison sentence, Burcham was also given a $5000 fine.