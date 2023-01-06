MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area.

Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland to invest in a traffic light and crosswalk for that intersection.

Now, they’re hoping to put some pressure on the City to at least invest in more lighting.

The City of Midlands’ Transportation unit said tests have been put into place to study the traffic patterns of the area and figure out the best course of action.

Local resident, Jake Simmons said he doesn’t feel the area has ever been safe for his child and has his son play in the backyard and never in the street.

He said, “We moved here in 2017. We’re not going anywhere. This is home for us you know, and we want to see it safe for our kids.”

Neighbors in near the intersection have since started a petition to get the City of Midland’s attention.

“I hope it’s an eye opener that neighborhoods in the community can ban together and get our City officials to take a look at some of these high traffic areas that need to be I guess on the forefront of what they need to do to prevent something like this from happening in another neighborhood,” suggested Simmons.

Jose Ortiz with the City of Midland Engineering and Transportation Services said, about six months ago, they ran tests to see if there was enough traffic in that area to warrant a traffic stop or crosswalk, at the time he said it didn’t.

But now with an increase of residential buildings and a visible increase in commuter traffic, the city has begun to conduct more tests at that intersection specifically to see what their next steps should be.

“Obviously now with the different activities we see in that intersection we want to evaluate are there other things that we can on an interim basis to alert folks that there’s more activity in that intersection,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz added, the speed limits in the area are appropriate for the road but they tend to see a higher speed from drivers on Mockingbird Lane and they are focused on communicating to drivers to slow their speed.

But in short term, the city is focused on working with Oncor to invest in better lighting throughout that area.

“We do have illumination at the intersection but as you can imagine that corridor has more activity so we’d like to see if we can enhance the illumination along the entire Mockingbird corridor,” added Ortiz.

Simmons and others hope change comes soon so no one has to experience this type of tragedy again.

He said, “I just really hope that the City of Midland will step up, I know, they had people out yesterday, and was doing whatever they were doing and I hope we can see it continue and actually something change.”

The City emphasized that drivers and pedestrians need to keep in mind that no matter the circumstance, to always be aware of your surroundings.

Now as for the petition, it is still active online and here is the link to the Change.org petition.