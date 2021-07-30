Need help with rent or mortgage payments? City of Odessa may be able to help

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Saturday, a federal moratorium that has protected millions from being evicted during the pandemic will expire.

Those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 may still seek financial assistance for rent and mortgage payments through the City’s CDBG CARES Act program. To qualify for assistance through the program, applicants must be Odessa residents, their need must be Covid-19 related, and income must be 80% or less of area median income.

For more information about applying for the funds, contact Community Development at 432-335-4820.