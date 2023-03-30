PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Want to celebrate Easter locally, but also don’t want to stay in the house? Here’s a few events in the Midland/Odessa area happening next week that might interest you.
Odessa Downtown Egg Hunt
- Tuesday, April 4th through Thursday, April 6th
- Stop by listed local businesses, collect eggs, with a chance to win big prizes
Midland Easter Eggstravaganza
- Thursday, April 6th at 4pm
- Egg hunt starts at 6pm
- MLK Community Center
- Open to ages 12 years and younger
- Egg hunt to be divided into five age groups
- Donated bicycles to be donated to each age group
- Performances on stage
Odessa Easter Spring Fling
- Saturday, April 8th
- Sherwood Park
- Egg Hunt Starts at 11am
- Fly kites after hunting for eggs
Tall City American Music Festival Easter Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 8th at 5pm
- Live music, car show, and more
- Bounce house and “gift eggs” will also be there