PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Want to celebrate Easter locally, but also don’t want to stay in the house? Here’s a few events in the Midland/Odessa area happening next week that might interest you.

Odessa Downtown Egg Hunt

Tuesday, April 4th through Thursday, April 6th

Stop by listed local businesses, collect eggs, with a chance to win big prizes

Midland Easter Eggstravaganza

Thursday, April 6 th at 4pm

at 4pm Egg hunt starts at 6pm

MLK Community Center

Open to ages 12 years and younger

Egg hunt to be divided into five age groups

Donated bicycles to be donated to each age group

Performances on stage

Odessa Easter Spring Fling

Saturday, April 8th

Sherwood Park

Egg Hunt Starts at 11am

Fly kites after hunting for eggs

Tall City American Music Festival Easter Egg Hunt