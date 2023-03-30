PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Want to celebrate Easter locally, but also don’t want to stay in the house? Here’s a few events in the Midland/Odessa area happening next week that might interest you.

Odessa Downtown Egg Hunt

  • Tuesday, April 4th through Thursday, April 6th
  • Stop by listed local businesses, collect eggs, with a chance to win big prizes

Midland Easter Eggstravaganza

  • Thursday, April 6th at 4pm
  • Egg hunt starts at 6pm
  • MLK Community Center
  • Open to ages 12 years and younger
  • Egg hunt to be divided into five age groups
  • Donated bicycles to be donated to each age group
  • Performances on stage

Odessa Easter Spring Fling

  • Saturday, April 8th
  • Sherwood Park
  • Egg Hunt Starts at 11am
  • Fly kites after hunting for eggs

Tall City American Music Festival Easter Egg Hunt

  • Saturday, April 8th at 5pm
  • Live music, car show, and more
  • Bounce house and “gift eggs” will also be there