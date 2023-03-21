ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Family YMCA will be hosting a hiring fair for the next pool season on March 22nd, March 23rd, and April 15th.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Odessa for another pool season,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “We are looking for job candidates that share the same core values as the Y and look forward to a summer of serving our amazing community.”

Each day, the fair will be from 4pm to 7pm at the Odessa Family YMCA at 3001 E. University Ave.

On-site interviews will be conducted for these positions:

Lifeguards (must be Red Cross CPR certified by May 27th)

Pool Managers

Assistant Managers

Concessions

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

If you have any questions, please call the Odessa Family YMCA.