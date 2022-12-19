MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hogg Ranch 6th Annual Christmas Party and KidsZone Fundraiser raised a total of $480,000 this year in an effort to help provide money for the day care.

The Christmas party and fundraiser took place on Saturday, December 17th. The event featured live music, as well as a $30,000 check donation to KidsZone on behalf of West Texas BBQ Bash.

At the event, BBQ Bash Chairman George Bunker said “I just want to give so much credit to Dusty Coulston and what she’s been able to do to put this together, to help the community, and I really want to put a big thank you out there to all of these oilfield service companies that have supported the barbeque bash in getting these funds together, so we can help the community out.”

Hogg Ranch said they would like to thank everyone for the donations and sponsorships that helped raise the money. A new KidsZone building is currently being built in Ward County.