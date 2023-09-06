LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Lea County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Lea County Drug Task Force, conducted a vehicle stop on Sunday, September 3 as part of an investigation. During the investigation, a narcotics K9 alerted on the vehicle. The vehicle was then transported and secured for investigation.

According to a release from LCDTF, on Tuesday, September 5th, agents executed a search warrant on the vehicle. During the search, agents seized around 15,000 blue pills suspected fentanyl and about 2 pounds of a crystallized substance, which is suspected to be methamphetamine. Approximately $500 was also seized from the vehicle.

LCDTF says the suspected narcotics will be sent to the state forensic laboratory for narcotics identification. The estimated street value for the narcotics seized is about $162,800.

This is an ongoing investigation.