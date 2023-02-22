MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nearly 1500 Midland residents have reported not having power this morning according to Oncor Energy’s website.

While Oncor has not made any official statements, these outages are believed to be due to the high winds that the Permian Basin area has been experiencing recently.

High winds have been known to cause major damage to power infrastructure and high enough winds can even blow power poles over.

Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 this afternoon, according to the Oncor website.

For more information about outages, you can visit Oncor’s website here.