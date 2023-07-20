MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – From noon to 2pm on August 5th, libraries across America will be promoting the love of reading, honoring local heroes, and encouraging creativity among children and families.

“We are thrilled to present ‘See You At The Library’ on August 5th. This event embodies the essence of community, as it brings together local heroes, families, and library enthusiasts to celebrate the joy of reading and creativity. It’s a great opportunity for families to bond, engage in fun activities, and discover the wonders of our libraries,” said Dianne Anderson, County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

A few of the activities include:

Local Heroes Reading Brave Books: Featuring local heroes, such as firefighters, police officers, teachers, and community leaders, reading inspiring and courageous books to young audiences.

Cookie Decoration Activity: Attendees will have the chance to participate in a fun and interactive cookie decorating activity. Children will be provided with cookies and various colorful toppings.

Flag-making Craft Station: In celebration of unity and creativity, the event will offer a flag-making craft station. Participants can design and personalize their flags, representing their individuality and what their local community means to them.

“See You At the Library” will be at Centennial Library on August 5th from noon to 2pm.