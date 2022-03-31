MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – It is important to recognize the remarkable women in our lives and for many in the Permian Basin, that woman is Emily Cunningham.

Emily Cunningham has dedicated her life to serving the Midland community through teaching, counseling, mentoring and being a woman to lean on.

“I feel like I’m just doing my part,” Cunningham says.

Emily Cunningham is an Odessa native and being highlighted as a remarkable woman in her hometown is a privilege.

“It is such an honor I feel like being a woman is such an important thing it definitely is an asset, I feel to the community and to families being a woman is not easy,” Cunningham says.

Being a widow has made her reflect on what is important in life.

“I lost my husband three years ago and I kind of see myself [that] my purpose now is to get out and make a difference in peoples lives,” Cunningham says. Let them know that they matter and they’re important and that they are loved so that’s what I try to do everyday.

As a widow and single mother her main goal is showing her son that a women’s job is really important.

“Especially this day and age we’re working were taking care of our family we’re setting our budgets we’re doing all the things that used to women didn’t do,” Cunningham says. And so I think it’s awesome for him to see that.

Not only is she a teacher in Midland but also the President of Crisis Center of West Texas being an advocate of creating new opportunities for a better life.

“Breaking the cycle of abuse and letting these victims know that this is a season and we are here to make it better and we are here to change that,” Cunningham says.

But teaching also fills her heart.

“I always have loved teaching, I love being a positive light for the kids not matter their socio-economic situation they always need someone that believes in them that is role model for them and that shows them it’s okay to make the right decisions even if it’s not the popular decision,” Cunningham says. If I can do that everyday and show them that they matter that’s what they need.

She believes her positive outlook on life with the help of God has gotten her to where she is today and her advice to young women in the community is to never give up and know that they sky is the limit.