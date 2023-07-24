MIAMI (AP) — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in stable condition after surgery in a Tampa area hospital, the Miami-Dade mayor said Monday.

“Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was in Tampa for a law enforcement conference, officials said.

Amid speculation over what caused Ramirez’s injury, the mayor said that “All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s wellbeing,” and state Florida law enforcement officials said they were investigating an ‘incident.’

“We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, has suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area. We understand he is currently undergoing surgery,” a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department. “We ask you to please keep him in your prayers.”

The statement said the incident, which happened along Interstate 75 south of Tampa, is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A separate Florida Department of Law Enforcement statement said no one else was injured and there is no threat to the community.

Details regarding Ramirez’s injury or how it happened were not immediately released.

“We will provide information as it becomes available,” the Miami-Dade Police Department statement said.

Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. In May, he announced his intention to seek election for the newly-created role of sheriff in 2024, signaling his desire to remain the leading law enforcement official.