PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Town of Pecos City has announced its partnership with Blue Cross Blue Sheild in developing a cutting-edge national fitness court.

Currently under construction, the fitness court will fitness court will provide residents with a dynamic space to engage in physical activity and improve their overall well-being.

The court was designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and inspire individuals to engage in regular exercise.

The facility incorporates the seven core exercise movements: core exercises, squats, pushes, pulls, lunges, agility drills, and bending exercises. By encompassing these exercises, the court will offer a comprehensive approach to fitness that caters to individuals of varying levels, according to a release from the City.

Completion of the facility is estimated for mid-July. With a canopy also being installed around August and September, ensuring residents can utilize the court comfortably throughout the year.

The fitness court will be located off Toliver Street at Maxey Park, offering a convenient and accessible location for residents. According to the city, the location aims to encourage community engagement and create a vibrant hub for physical activity, fostering a sense of togetherness and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Through a grant process, the Town of Pecos City has been selected as one of 20 cities across the nation to receive funding for the fitness structure.

The Town of Pecos City has committed to promoting health and wellness in the community and encourages residents to stay updated on the progress of the fitness court and look forward to its grand opening.

The recommended minimum age for the court is 14 years or older.