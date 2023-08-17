ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- National Non-Profit Day is a day set aside each year to honor organizations that give back to communities across the country. One such organization, Meals on Wheels, delivers meals to home-bound seniors. Executive Director Craig Stoker said volunteers make it all possible.

“Our whole program is really based around volunteers…we couldn’t do it without volunteers, so we’re always in need of people Monday through Friday. It takes about an hour to get the meals delivered but you’re also checking in on our clients, making sure they’re healthy and happy and have the things they need,” Stoker said.

Volunteer Carl Koch said he’s been helping the organization for more than 10 years; he said his clients are always happy to see him and look forward to his visits.

“We get to know our clients…we’re making sure they’re ok, they’re very glad to see us because I don’t know if they see anybody (else) all day…we’re that personal touch,” Koch said.

Meals on Wheels operates 38 routes every day and always needs volunteers, especially those who can fill in on an as needed basis.

“Those who can come at the last minute, if we’ve had some cancellations or one of our volunteers has gotten sick and can’t make it that day, we need some reliable people we can call who will show up at the drop of a hat,” Stoker said.

If you’d like to volunteer, you’ll find more information here.