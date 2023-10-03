ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- National Night Out will take place across the Basin tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; the goal of the event is to strengthen the partnerships between law enforcement and the community.

“It’s so important to have these types of events and trust within the public and first responders,” said Odessa Police Department’s Cpl. Steve LeSueur. “It’s not just for police, it’s also for fire and dispatch as well and the whole purpose of it is to get to know your neighbors and to get to know your local first responders.”

Events across Odessa will include food and family friendly fun. If your neighborhood is not participating, you can join these events: