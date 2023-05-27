DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are warming up and summer is almost here. With that, rattlesnakes have emerged from hibernation.

Rattlesnakes usually avoid humans, but about 8,000 people are bitten by venomous

snakes in the United States each year, with 10 to 15 deaths, according to the U.S. Food

and Drug Administration. There are many things you should do and many things you shouldn’t do in the event of a bite.

What NOT to do if a rattlesnake bites you

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said you should not do the following if you are bitten by a rattlesnake or any venomous snake:

Do not pick up the snake or try to trap it. Never handle a venomous snake, not even a dead one or its decapitated head.

Do not wait for symptoms to appear if bitten, get medical help right away.

Do not apply a tourniquet.

Do not slash the wound with a knife or cut it in any way.

Do not try to suck out the venom.

Do not apply ice or immerse the wound in water.

Do not drink alcohol as a painkiller.

Do not take pain relievers (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen).

Do not apply electric shock or folk therapies.

When seeking out medical care, make sure to get to the hospital safely. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said adds that fast, energetic driving could place the victim at greater risk of an accident and increased heart rate – which could spread the venom faster through the body.

What to do if a rattlesnake bites you

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, here’s what you should do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake:

If the snake is still in the vicinity, move carefully away to a safe location. Find a place where the victim can lie flat and rest comfortably.

Encourage the victim to remain calm and offer reassurance. Encourage others in the group and yourself to remain calm as well.

If in a group, send one member to notify local emergency staff and the nearest hospital. Do not leave the victim alone in order to get help.

Carry a cell phone with you while you spend time in the outdoors.

Allow the bite to bleed freely for about 30 seconds.

Cleanse and disinfect the bite area with Betadine (iodine). If unavailable or if the victim is allergic to iodine, use soap and water.

If hospital treatment is more than 30 minutes away, and the bite is on a hand, finger, foot or lower arm or leg, an ACE, or other wide elastic bandage can be used as a pressure dressing. The bandage should be wrapped quickly from an area just above the bite past the knee or elbow joint, immobilizing it. Wrap no tighter than for a sprain. The goal is to restrict the movement of venom into the bloodstream without cutting off circulation to the affected limb. Check for pulse above and below bandage and rewrap if too tight.

If available, apply a Sawyer Extractor to the bite until there is no more drainage. This device is often able to remove some venom from the wound and creates a negative pressure gradient that slows the spread of venom into the body.

If an extractor is not available, apply direct pressure to the bite using a 4×4 gauze pad folded in half twice. Soak the pad in Betadine and tape it in place.

Remove all rings, watches, jewelry and tight-fitting clothing. The bite area and most of the bitten appendage will swell.

Immobilize the bitten extremity as much as possible, using splints if necessary.

Try to keep the bite location even with the heart. Raising it above the heart will increase the spread of venom into the body. Swelling will increase if kept below heart level.

After administering first aid, take the victim to the nearest hospital or medical facility. Move slowly and deliberately, offer encouragement and avoid any unnecessary excitement or stress.

If not done previously, get someone to call ahead to the nearest hospital so that it will be prepared for the victim’s arrival.

If the doctor is more than 30 minutes away, keep the bite below the heart, and then try to get to the medical facility as quickly as possible.