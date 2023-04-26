KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeast Wisconsin were able to pull a driver to safety after their van erupted in flames during an attempted traffic stop.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday when officers noticed a minivan driving with a flat tire with sparks coming from the wheel.

Officers say that while attempting to stop the vehicle, the 84-year-old driver did not pull over, and the moment the van erupted in flames was captured on dash cam video.

The van can be seen quickly becoming engulfed in flames and eventually coming to a stop.

Quick-acting officers can then be seen running toward the flames and eventually pulling the 84-year-old driver to safety.

It was noted that nobody sustained any major injuries. Additional details weren’t immediately available.