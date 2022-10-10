NYPD vehicles at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue, where a man was fatally struck by a truck on Oct. 6, 2022. (Credit: WPIX)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) — A man fatally struck by a truck in New York City was pickpocketed shortly after the impact, leaving authorities unable to identify him, police sources told WPIX on Monday.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was crossing the street in Midtown Manhattan around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a truck hauling construction equipment, officials previously said.

While the victim was lying on the ground, a thief stole his wallet, police sources told WPIX. Without identification cards or other personal information presumably in the man’s wallet, officials have been unable to identify him as of early Monday, nearly four days after his death, sources said.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma to his head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was not immediately charged with a crime.

A man working at a nearby falafel cart saw the aftermath, saying he witnessed the driver stop in the crosswalk and look under his truck, realizing what had happened.

White Cap, which owns the truck, released a statement after the crash, saying they were “extremely saddened by the pedestrian fatality” and that they were “cooperating with law enforcement to aid in their investigation.”