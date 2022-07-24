(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. The latest iSeeCars analysis found that demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in June over May, as the prices for both new and used cars rose. 

Analyzing over 224,000 car sales in June 2022, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 37.2 days to sell and the average used car takes 52.1 days to sell. 

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – June 2022
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaHyundai Santa Cruz13.6
AlaskaJeep Cherokee13.3
ArizonaToyota RAV411.0
ArkansasHyundai Tucson21.6
CaliforniaNissan Kicks5.9
ColoradoRam 15008.3
ConnecticutSubaru Crosstrek9.7
DelawareToyota RAV418.6
FloridaSubaru Crosstrek5.4
GeorgiaBMW X516.2
HawaiiBMW X314.0
IdahoHyundai Tucson11.5
IllinoisJeep Wrangler Unlimited9.4
IndianaToyota RAV4 Hybrid15.7
IowaToyota Highlander15.2
KansasHyundai Sonata26.6
KentuckyHyundai Tucson25.1
LouisianaToyota Tundra7.1
MaineBMW X512.1
MarylandSubaru Forester5.3
MassachusettsBMW X38.8
MichiganJeep Wrangler Unlimited8.6
MinnesotaChevrolet TrailBlazer15.4
MississippiHyundai Elantra17.7
MissouriSubaru Outback6.7
MontanaSubaru Forester19.8
NebraskaRam 150015.2
NevadaHyundai Kona27.4
New HampshireHyundai Elantra18.9
New JerseySubaru Crosstrek13.0
New MexicoHyundai Tucson10.8
New YorkSubaru Forester10.5
North CarolinaToyota RAV4 Hybrid6.1
North DakotaJeep Grand Cherokee7.9
OhioJeep Wrangler Unlimited6.0
OklahomaFord Bronco Sport10.8
OregonSubaru Crosstrek7.1
PennsylvaniaDodge Challenger7.0
Rhode IslandJeep Wrangler Unlimited11.6
South CarolinaToyota RAV415.5
South DakotaHyundai Venue7.4
TennesseeSubaru Forester6.1
TexasMercedes-Benz GLE16.1
UtahKia Telluride5.9
VermontSubaru Impreza16.5
VirginiaHyundai IONIQ 515.8
WashingtonSubaru Crosstrek8.3
West VirginiaKia Telluride7.4
WisconsinJeep Wrangler Unlimited8.0
WyomingJeep Grand Cherokee7.2
  • The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Subaru Crosstrek in five.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 43 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Subaru Forester in Maryland, which takes 5.3 days to sell.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the used vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – June 2022
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaChevrolet Camaro 15.4
AlaskaToyota Corolla36.4
ArizonaTesla Model 315.9
ArkansasNissan Rogue38.2
CaliforniaNissan LEAF10.9
ColoradoTesla Model 37.5
ConnecticutHyundai Sonata25.5
DelawareJeep Grand Cherokee43.3
FloridaTesla Model 312.0
GeorgiaAcura MDX16.5
HawaiiGenesis G8018.2
IdahoFord Ranger37.3
IllinoisMercedes-Benz CLA21.0
IndianaDodge Challenger36.8
IowaHyundai KONA36.4
KansasVolkswagen Jetta20.1
KentuckyHonda Civic 23.0
LouisianaVolkswagen Atlas22.1
MaineJeep Wrangler Unlimited31.0
MarylandKia Sportage10.6
MassachusettsFord Mustang26.7
MichiganCadillac XT528.4
MinnesotaDodge Durango20.1
MississippiNissan Armada26.2
MissouriHonda Civic21.9
MontanaChevrolet Silverado 150039.4
NebraskaJeep Compass28.7
NevadaTesla Model 39.4
New HampshireHyundai Kona34.3
New JerseyTesla Model 324.2
New MexicoHyundai Elantra30.6
New YorkHonda Civic  30.9
North CarolinaChevrolet Spark18.4
North DakotaJeep Grand Cherokee28.5
OhioHonda Civic  20.0
OklahomaNissan Sentra11.6
OregonKia Sorento27.3
PennsylvaniaChevrolet Corvette29.4
Rhode IslandRam 150011.4
South CarolinaHonda Civic  20.1
South DakotaChevrolet Malibu34.1
TennesseeINFINITI QX6012.4
TexasToyota Prius13.5
UtahJeep Wrangler Unlimited30.3
VermontToyota RAV416.9
VirginiaTesla Model 310.5
WashingtonHyundai KONA20.1
West VirginiaToyota Corolla29.7
WisconsinFord Bronco Sport23.1
WyomingChevrolet Equinox35.7
  • The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Tesla Model 3 in six.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 20 states.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Tesla Model 3 in Colorado, which takes 7.5 days to sell.

Buyers who are making a used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

