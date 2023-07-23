PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gunfire erupted inside Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Northwest Portland Saturday morning, leaving one security guard dead in the aftermath. After an hours-long search for the shooter, the suspect died in an officer-involved shooting in Gresham.

The incident began around 11 a.m. when shots were fired on the 5th floor of the Irving Center, near the birthing unit at the hospital, PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said. Though they did not have any information it was an active shooter event, officers responded as if it was, he said.

The suspect — who has not been identified — fled the hospital, which led to “every available officer” working to locate the shooter.

Initially, it was thought the shooter fled to the Fred Meyer store near Providence Park. But after a lengthy search police were “confident there is no threat at that store,” Allen said around 2 p.m.

The suspect in a fatal shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital died in an officer-involved shooting at NE 181st and Everett in Gresham, July 22, 2023 (KOIN) The suspect in a fatal shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital died in an officer-involved shooting at NE 181st and Everett in Gresham, July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

By mid-afternoon, the suspect was spotted in a vehicle at NE 181st and Everett, Allen told Nexstar’s KOIN. An East precinct patrol car tried to make a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. A heavy police response — including SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team, along with Gresham police and Multnomah County deputies — rushed to the scene.

“The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, which had responded here to the hospital, then responded to the scene in Gresham. We also had Gresham police, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responding to that scene,” Allen said. “During that encounter shots were fired by the police, and the suspect is deceased.”

Three Portland police officers used their guns during this incident, authorities said. No other responding agencies at the scene were involved in the gunfire.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being led by the East County Major Crimes Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham police.

It’s unclear at this point of the investigation what the shooter’s motive was, but Allen said detectives are working hard to find out.

“We know anytime something this tragic takes place people want to know what happened.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s staff was briefed by Portland police.

Homicide at the hospital

The security guard, Bobby Smallwood, was initially treated at Legacy Good Samaritan before being transferred to a trauma center. Despite life-saving efforts, the security guard died at the trauma center, Allen said.

Legacy officials said another staff member who was injured in the shooting is in stable condition. They added no patients were injured.

“Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing,” said Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO. “We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”

The hospital, which went into lockdown immediately after the shooting, had its shelter-in-place lifted shortly before 5 p.m., he told KOIN.

The homicide investigation continues at the hospital as many witnesses and staff have already been interviewed. There has been a “tremendous amount of coordination” between police and hospital officials, Allen said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police and reference case number 23-192301.

Hospital staff

Legacy Good Samaritan COO Jonathan Avery thanked Portland police for their fast response and thanked the staff of the hospital for their response in taking care of patients.

PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen, Legacy Good Samaritan COO Jonathan Avery at a press conference about a shooting at the hospital, July 22, 2023 (KOIN)

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene, said in a statement, “By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all.”