(WHTM) – The Quaker Oats Company announced Thursday that it is expanding its December recall of various granola bar and cereal products due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

The expanded recall now includes additional cereals, bars and snacks, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products were sold nationwide as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

According to the FDA, the affected products include:

Product DescriptionSizeUPC“Best Before” Date Between:
GRANOLA BARS
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple0.84 oz 6 Count030000571750Jan-11-24 and Sep-01-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry0.84 oz 6 Count030000571767Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack0.84 oz 48 Count030000572979Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor1.23 oz 12 Count030000315675Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
1.23 oz 5 Count030000312803
1.23 oz 1 count030000000410
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor1.23 oz 1 Count030000000465Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
1.23 oz 5 Count030000312827
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs1.23 oz 10 Count030000575741Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
1.23 OZ 21 Count030000569085
41.8 oz 34 Count030000576236
1.23 oz 14 Count030000321362
CEREAL BARS
Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar0.84 oz 8 Count030000572726 OR 030000574065Jan-11-24 and Oct-31-24
2.11 oz 1 Count030000004111
1.79 oz 12 Count030000572788
0.84 oz 16 Count030000572764
Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack0.84 oz 32 Count030000572849Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar0.84 oz 8 Count030000574072 OR 030000572740Jan-11-24 and Oct-01-24
2.11 oz 1 Count030000004128
2.11 oz 12 Count030000572801
Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars0.84 oz 8 Count030000576601Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
0.84 oz 16 Count030000576618
CEREALS
Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack12.6 oz 2 Pack030000577578Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate12.6 oz030000576922Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
12.6 oz 2 Pack030000578209
Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry13.6 oz030000576939Jan-11-24 and Jul-03-24
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon14.5 oz030000061534Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
21 oz030000320730
43.5 oz 3 Pack030000577707 OR 030000566497
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar14.5 oz030000064412Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
21 oz030000064030
29 oz 2 Count030000440612
43.5 oz 3 Pack030000566480
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut14.5 oz030000313282Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal10.3 oz030000573235Jan-11-24 H and Oct-1-24 H (Best Before Date must include “H” after date
Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal11.2 oz030000578124Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
19.3 oz030000578131
Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal15.5 oz030000578186Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
Gamesa Marias Cereal11.4 oz030000576946Jan-11-24 and Jul-3-24
11.4 oz 2 Count030000577172 OR 030000577400
CAP’N CRUNCH INSTANT OATMEAL
Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal8.5 oz030000577103Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal8.5 oz030000577110Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24
GATORADE PROTEIN PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE BARS
Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate2.8 oz052000010121JAN 11 24 through APR 10 24
2.8 oz 6 Count052000041132
2.8 oz 12 Count052000010138
SNACK MIX
Munchies Snack Mix (Munch Mix)0.875 oz 104 Count028400672405JAN 11 24 through May 7 24
Courtesy of FDA

The FDA says consumers with any of the affected products should dispose of them.

For information or reimbursement, consumers can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday at 1-800-492-9322 or by going online to www.QuakerRecallUSA.com.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (possibly bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can cause more severe illnesses.