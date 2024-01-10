(WFRV) – Following a couple of days of controversy between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel, Pat McAfee announced on Wednesday that the sidelined New York Jets quarterback will not be appearing on his show for the remainder of this NFL season.

McAfee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a clip of his show in which he shared the news. This comes the day after Rodgers appeared on McAfee’s show for his usual Tuesday appearance.

The recent controversy revolves around Rodgers previously making comments about Jimmy Kimmel and suggesting that he was “one of the people really hoping that list doesn’t come out,” in reference to a list of associates of Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, Rodgers responded to Kimmel, who had a monologue Monday night saying that the accusations by Rodgers may be putting Kimmel’s family in danger. Rodgers did not apologize.

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on McAfee’s ESPN talk show. “I’m not stupid enough, even though you think I’m an idiot and you made a lot of comments about my intelligence. I’m not stupid enough to accuse of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence, that’s ridiculous.”

Rodgers also criticized Mike Foss, an ESPN executive who oversees McAfee’s show, for saying that Rodgers had made “a dumb and factually inaccurate joke” about Kimmel.

“Mike, you’re not helping,” Rodgers said. “You’re not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said. This is the game plan of the media, and this is what they do: They try to cancel, you know, and it’s not just me.”

On Wednesday, McAfee said, “‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday’ Season 4 is done. There is going to be a lot of people happy with that, myself included.” He said that the whole ordeal is not going to be in his mentions moving forward.

“We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions though do (tick) off a lot of people, and I’m pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks.”

It is worth noting, however, that Rodgers rarely appeared on McAfee’s show during the NFL offseason. It’s unclear if this is a permanent removal from McAfee’s show, or in line with the end of the regular season.

McAfee is in the first year of a five-year, $85 million agreement where ESPN licenses his self-produced show. That deal was announced last May and McAfee’s show debuted on ESPN last September.

ESPN announced last week that the show averaged 886,000 viewers across all platforms (ESPN, YouTube, TikTok). It averages 332,000 alone on ESPN, a 20% increase since its Sept. 7 debut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.