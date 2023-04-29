(NEXSTAR) – Former President Barack Obama, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen dined together in Barcelona on Thursday, the night before Obama and Spielberg attended Springsteen’s concert at the city’s Olímpic Lluís Companys Stadium on Friday.

The three also stopped to pose for a photo with the restaurant’s chefs, waitstaff and management inside the eatery.

“It was an honour to welcome Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and Steven Spielberg at Amar Barcelona,” a member of the restaurant’s team wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the group.

“Pleasures that this job gives you!!” staffer Pol Perello, who shared the image, added in a caption posted to his personal account.

The former president and wife Michelle Obama had visited cultural sites across the Catalan capital on Friday, including stops at the Sagrada Familia basilica and the Picasso museum, Reuters reported. The pair was also accompanied by Spielberg during at least some of the day’s activities, photos shows.

Former U.S. Present Barack Obama director Steven Spielberg and former first lady Michelle Obama are photographed in Barcelona on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Xavi Hurtado/AFP via Getty Images)

That evening at the concert, Michelle Obama and actress Kate Capshaw (Spielberg’s wife) also joined Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage, where they played tambourine and contributed vocals to “Glory Days,” as seen in Twitter video of the performance.

Springsteen had previously supported President Obama during his two White House campaigns, The Hill reported.