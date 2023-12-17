LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An NBA G League player and his girlfriend are accused of killing a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Chance Comanche, 27, and Sakari Harnden, 19, were both taken into custody in recent days in connection with the disappearance of Marayna Rodgers, 23.

Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state, had been visiting Las Vegas with friends in early December, her family told KLAS. She hadn’t been seen since Dec. 6.

Human remains found in a desert area of Henderson, just outside of Las Vegas, have been identified as Rodgers.

Comanche and Harnden are now expected to face an open murder charge, Las Vegas Metro Police said Sunday after detectives determined they “were responsible for the murder of Rodgers.”

Photo of Chance Comanche (left) provided by Associated Press. Photo of Sakari Harnden (right) provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Police learned that Rodgers was out with friends on Dec. 5 and had a pre-arranged meeting with Harnden, who would bring her boyfriend, according to a news release. Detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Comanche and Harnden, police said.

Comanche was taken into custody on Friday by a California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team in connection with the disappearance, Nexstar’s KLAS has learned. He was taken to the Sacramento County Jail after a warrant for first-degree kidnapping was issued in Las Vegas Justice Court early Friday morning. He is expected to be extradited to Nevada.

Comanche was a member of the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. The team released Comanche on Friday. A team spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter. Comanche went undrafted after playing basketball at the University of Arizona and has spent the last two seasons with Stockton.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. (KLAS)

The Stockton Kings played the G League Ignite team at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada on Dec. 5, the day before Rodgers reportedly disappeared. It is unclear how long Comanche may have been in the Las Vegas area. The Stockton Kings then played the Rip City Remix in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 7.

Harnden, 19, was taken into custody in Las Vegas on a first-degree kidnapping charge on Dec. 13, as KLAS first reported. As of Sunday morning, she remained in a downtown Las Vegas jail with $500,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint, Harnden said she held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan set Harnden’s bail at $500,000 on Dec. 14, according to court records. Conditions included high-level electronic monitoring. It also noted for the “State to notify the Court immediately if the alleged victim is located alive.”

Harnden was initially believed to be the last person to see Rodgers before her disappearance.

Judge Sullivan had also issued the arrest warrant for Comanche.

Comanche is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento County court, jail records showed.

Harnden declined an interview with KLAS. She is represented by a public defender, records showed. A preliminary hearing for the kidnapping charge is scheduled for December 28.

No additional details have been released as of Sunday, but police said Comanche and Harnden were arrested after “executing murder plan.”

Loved ones told KLAS that Rodgers had a good job and would never leave her family back home in Washington state, or abandon her dogs she brought with her to Las Vegas. They believed that Rodgers disappearance was suspicious.

The Dock Ellis Foundation, a Las Vegas group that advocates for families of missing and murdered people of color, sent the following statement to KLAS:

“The Dock Ellis Foundation will continue to follow up on the case of Marayna Rodgers. This is a very traumatic situation for our community, her family and friends. To her family you have the Dock Ellis Foundation’s deepest sympathies during this difficult time.

Again we are asking for the community to continue praying for all who are missing or murdered, because of your dedication Maryana Rodgers will get justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.