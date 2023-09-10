A man wanted for murder and several alleged kidnappings is dead after a hostage situation in West Virginia on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (WOWK)

CEREDO, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for murder and several alleged kidnappings is dead, and the three hostages he took at a West Virginia gas station early Sunday morning are all safe, according to Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan.

Chief Sullivan said David Maynard took the hostages at a gas station in Ceredo around 12:15 a.m. The West Virginia State Police said a state trooper went to the gas station and saw Maynard behind the counter. Maynard then allegedly pointed a pistol at the trooper, which started the hostage situation.

Chief Sullivan told Nexstar’s WOWK that a hostage negotiator with the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team talked with Maynard for an hour and a half. At one point it was believed one of the hostage victims had been shot, however, that was not the case.

The situation ended when Maynard came to the door of the gas station with only one hostage still inside. Maynard was shot by police and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were able to rescue the hostage, who police say was the clerk.

Two other hostages, who police say were customers, had previously been let go by Maynard.

Chief Sullivan said none of the three hostages had visible injuries.

Friday night, police in Ironton, Ohio, had asked the public to be on the lookout for Maynard after a woman was found tied up in a home along with a man who had been shot and killed. The man was Maynard’s stepfather, authorities said, and the woman was unharmed.

Late Saturday night, someone spotted Maynard roughly 13 miles away in the Kenova, West Virginia area and a shelter-in-place was put into effect as police looked for him. Shortly after, the hostage situation began.

Maynard was also suspected of kidnapping two women in two different cars in Kentucky, local authorities said Saturday. One woman and vehicle have been located as of early Sunday, while police were still searching for the second woman and vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released a motive in any of the incidents.