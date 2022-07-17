A plane crash resulted in multiple fatalities, North Las Vegas police said. (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport left multiple people dead, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Sunday.

The crash involved two general aviation aircraft. A statement from the department read: “There were no survivors.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172, both single-engine planes, while preparing to land. The Piper crashed into a field east of the runway, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The agency said each aircraft had two people aboard.

(Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

(Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

(Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this incident.

The crash happened around noon on Sunday.