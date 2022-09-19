MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) — A man accused of swinging an ax around inside a New York City McDonald’s was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment, court officials said Sunday.

Michael Palacios allegedly got into a fight with three men in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday, police said. He is accused of pulling an ax out during the fight. No injuries were reported.

Palacios allegedly struck two tables and two pieces of glass with the ax, according to the criminal complaint. The tables and glass broke and shattered. Video of the fight has been viewed more than 24 million times on Twitter. The video also shows Palacios being repeatedly punched.

“Bro, please, back up,” someone in the video said when the ax was pulled out.

His release without bail was slammed by Rep. Lee Zeldin, who’s also running as the Republican candidate for governor in New York.

“This guy hacked up tables and walls at a McDonald’s, swung his hatchet wildly at customers, and got released before his fries got cold,” Zeldin said. “Cashless bail in New York must be repealed ASAP!”

Bail law in New York eliminates money bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of New York (NYCLU).

“Those accused of these crimes are either freed without restrictions while their case plays out, or released under certain conditions like electronic monitoring,” stated the NYCLU.

Police took Palacios into custody. They also found a knife in his backpack, officials said.

Palacios was charged with one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.