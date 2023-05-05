(The Hill) – Newly revealed video of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson shows him asking a female makeup artist about what goes on in the women’s bathroom.

“Can I ask you a question?” Carlson is seen asking. “You don’t have to answer, it’s personal … I’m not speaking of you, but more in general with ladies, when they go to the ladies room and powder their noses, is there actually nose-powdering going on?”

“Sometimes,” the makeup artist says, to which Carlson replies “Oh … I like the sound of that.”

“Do pillow fights ever break out?” Carlson asks, “You don’t have to, you don’t have to … OK. Not in the bathroom. That’d be more a dorm activity.”

The host is then seen telling the artists that she is a “good sport” and thanking her for applying his makeup.

The video is just the latest in a string of videos of Carlson leaked to Media Matters for America, the liberal media watchdog, since his exit at Fox News.

Earlier videos showed him referring to a woman as “yummy” and deriding Fox’s streaming service, Fox Nation. A bombshell New York Times report earlier this week revealed the host had texted a producer on his show after watching the violence that broke out during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in which he quipped about “how white men fight.”

Carlson was booted from his primetime hosting slot on Fox last week and the neither the network or the former host have spoken publicly about what led to his ouster.