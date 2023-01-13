WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment after their 2-year-old shot her mother in the foot, police said.

It happened shortly after 11:30 Thursday morning at a home in Wichita. Police say as officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man walking back to the house, where inside was a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her foot. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the couple was lying in bed when the 2-year-old somehow fired a gun, striking the woman in her foot. The man then took the gun from the home to the nearby home of an acquaintance, said police, who later recovered the weapon.

Police said residents of the home where the gun was left said they didn’t know who the gun belonged to or how it got there.

Both the man and woman were booked into jail on a charge of aggravated endangering of a child.

KSNW is not identifying the parents since they had not formally been charged with a crime.