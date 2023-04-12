(KTLA) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication” Tuesday, according to a social media post by the movie star’s daughter.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” actress Corrine Foxx posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

While the 55-year-old’s daughter did not elaborate on his exact medical condition, she said he received “great care” after quick action was taken and that “he is already on his way to recovery.”

Though his family didn’t say whether he had been hospitalized, TMZ reports that Foxx was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Foxx, 55, started in show business as a comedian. He was a cast member on the television show “In Living Color” and, later, starred in his own sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show.” Before long, the multi-talented artist was starring in films, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the 2005 biographical musical drama “Ray.”

The celebrity’s daughter added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time.”