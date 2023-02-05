INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Indiana Senate passed a bill that would legalize throwing stars under certain conditions.

Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana, but the bill, introduced by State Sen. Linda Rogers, would lift that ban for recreational use. Star-throwing is allowed in other states, where it’s sometimes found at axe-throwing businesses.

Senate Bill 77 “actually came from a constituent who owns a putt-putt golf course called Ninja Golf,” explained Rogers. “Nearly everyone that I spoke with said, ‘Hey, look, if we can throw axes, we can certainly throw throwing stars.'”

Some say additional safety measures need to be considered since throwing a star is different from throwing an axe.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” said Richard Deschain, co-owner of Ragnarok Axe Throwing LLC in Indianapolis. He said throwing star blades can get bent and hooked over, increasing someone’s odds of getting cut.

“I would say the easiest way for that to have any kind of solution is to require a layered Kevlar glove to be worn when they’re throwing any other object like a throwing star,” he said.

The bill does include some restrictions. Star-throwing would only be permitted at certain businesses, and children ages 12 to 17 could only throw stars with a parent’s written permission.

There are also requirements for fencing between throwing lanes.

“They’re a ton of fun, and I think as long as we are being safe and we are educating people about them, I think it’s absolutely something that we should allow,” Deschain said.

The bill passed the state Senate on a 48-1 vote. It heads to the House next for consideration.