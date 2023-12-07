AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Peach Fuzz captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others.”

That’s what Pantone is saying about its “Color of the Year” for 2024.

Peach Fuzz 13-1023 is “a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul,” the company said on its website.

“In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”

Pantone has selected a Color of the Year since 2000. Two colors were chosen in both 2016 and 2021. Here’s a look at the previous winners:

Pantone says “anything and everything taking place in our culture” can influence their choice of Color of the Year.

The company says its global team of color experts “comb the world looking for new color influences” each year, including fashion, the entertainment and film industry, travel destinations, art collections and socio-economic conditions.

Meanwhile, paint retailer Sherwin-Williams tends to choose more muted tones for its Color of the Year. This year, it’s “Upward,” a “breezy, blissful blue.”

The company has selected a color of the year since 2011. Here’s a look at the previous winners:

“Upward is the ethereal dance of ambition and dreams, an ascent toward the limitless skies of possibility. It’s the daring leap that transcends boundaries, the intrepid flight that defies gravity’s constraints,” Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams said. “Upward is the pulse of inspiration, the cosmic tug that urges us to reach higher and embrace the uncharted realms of our imagination. Upward is the ever-ascending spiral, propelling us to soar beyond the stars and write our stories among the constellations of greatness.”