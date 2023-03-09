TACOMA, Wash. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavalier Shawn Kemp has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Washington state, ESPN reported.

According to the report, Kemp, 53, was booked into a Pierce County jail on Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired in an altercation that happened around 1:58 p.m. between drivers of two cars near a Tacoma mall.

“One of the drivers fired off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle,” the Tacoma Police Department said in a statement, as reported by ESPN.

No injuries were reported.

A gun was reportedly recovered, according to the Tacoma police, and the investigation is ongoing. The motives behind the alleged shooting are still unclear, ESPN reported.

Kemp was charged with felony drive-by shooting.

The former forward, who was nicknamed “Reign Man,” played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a six-time All-Star. He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1997-2000 and also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trailblazers and Orlando Magic.

Kemp appeared in 204 games with Cleveland, averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in three seasons.