ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Walmart’s Black Friday deals started in stores Friday. The sale features gifts, tech, toys, clothing, video games, food, and more at deep discounts. This year, the chain is rolling out two “Black Friday” events, along with a Cyber Monday sale.

The retail giant will be offering savings throughout the month of November. The online deals started on November 8, and the in-store sales started on November 10.

The second event starts online on November 22 at 3 p.m. ET and in stores on November 24. Walmart+ members can access deals early from 12 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on November 22. Cyber Monday falls on November 27, featuring Walmart+ early access to all deals — a new addition this year. There are also flash deals that offer up to 65% off for a limited time.

Walmart has not revealed the deals planned for the day after Thanksgiving. The stores will be closed on the holiday for the fourth year in a row. This year, Walmart will be open regular hours the day before and after Thanksgiving.

Some of the deals from Walmart’s first Black Friday event:

AirPods (2nd Gen.) – $69.00 (Save $30.00)

50″ Class Onn. Roku TV – $148.00 (Special Buy)

Barbie Playset – $12.97 (Save $9.00)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles RC – $25.00 (Save $24.97)

LEGO Technic – $25.00 (Save $15.00)

Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum – $449.99 (Save $200.00)

Ninja Professional Blender- $50.00 (Special Buy)

Levi Signature Jeans – $15.00 (Save $4.94)

Crocs Men’s and Women’s Unisex Baya Clog Sandals – $19.99 (Save $30.00)

Walmart says the company is combating inflation by lowering Thanksgiving dinner prices. Starting November 1, they will offer two meal options, including turkey, ham, stuffing and more. Many items will be cheaper than last year. Aldi is also lowering prices for Thanksgiving, responding to rising food costs.