(KTLA) — A family in Orange County, California was held at gunpoint earlier this week by four armed robbers who allegedly broke into their home, used a stun gun on one of the victims, tied them up, and demanded to know where they kept their valuables, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle on Sept. 11 around 10:40 p.m. after a woman called 911 and whispered that she needed help.

When police arrived at the residence, they spotted four male suspects armed with handguns running from the home.

One of the suspects, now identified as 29-year-old Banning resident Danny Sommay, was taken into custody outside the residence after throwing his firearm over a brick wall. The gun, a 9mm handgun, was recovered and found to be loaded and had been reported stolen, a Westminster Police news release stated.

Inside the home, police found five victims, identified only as a man and a woman, an elderly woman, a 14-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl.

Investigators learned that the suspects, all wearing masks, forced entry into the home with guns. One of the suspects allegedly used a stun gun on the man, forcing him to the ground. The man, the two children, and the elderly woman were then tied up as the suspects attempted to find their valuables.

The other woman was able to hide in a nearby closet and call police, the release noted.

Authorities searched the area with the help of a helicopter but were unable to locate three other suspects. They remain at large as of Wednesday night.

Sommay was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of kidnapping, robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a loaded and stolen firearm, and armed criminal action. His bail was set at $1 million.

Authorities did not say if any of the victims were injured during the incident or if the man was taken to the hospital after being hit with a stun gun.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Westminster PD Major Crimes Unit Det. M. Pierson at 714-548-3759.