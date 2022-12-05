(NEXSTAR) – Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” according to the statement published to her official social media channels Monday evening.

Alley was undergoing treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center, whose staff her children, True and Lillie Parker, thanked in the statement.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs, center, poses, March 2, 1988, with the cast of the television comedy series “Cheers” during a break in rehearsal for an upcoming episode in which Boggs has a cameo appearance. Cast members include, left to right: John Ratzenberger, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Boggs, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley and Ted Danson. (AP Photo/Ira Mark Gostin)

Robert Urich, second from left, star of the television series “Spencer For Hire,” visits with “Cheers” cast members, left to right, Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson, Nov. 23, 1987. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

Actors Ted Danson and Kirstie Alley touch their awards together backstage at the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 19, 1991. Danson and Alley won for best actor and best actress in a television comedy for their work on “Cheers.” (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Actress Kirstie Alley reacts on stage after being presented with the Emmy for the best actress in a comedy series for her in “Cheers” Sunday, Aug. 26,1991 in Pasadena, Calif.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Ron Silver and Kirstie Alley star in “Veronica’s Closet.” (“Veronica Gets Her Closet Back”) 1999 Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Actress Kirstie Alley (R) arrives with friend James (L) for the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 13 September at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. Kirstie is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Veronica Chase in “Veronica’s Closet”. AFP PHOTO Lucy NICHOLSON/mn (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley is perhaps best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom “Cheers,” for which she won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991. She also won an Emmy in 1994 for her performance in the telefilm “David’s Closet” and received another nomination for her role as Veronica Chase in her own show on NBC, “Veronica’s Closet.”

Alley also appeared in several movies, including “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” and “Look Who’s Talking,” among others.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” John Travolta, her co-star in “Look Who’s Talking” and “Look Who’s Talking Too,” posted on Instagram Monday night. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” the statement read.

Alley’s children thanked her fans for their love and prayers and asked for privacy while they mourn.