HOUSTON (KIAH) – Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that it’s dropping a new flavor in time for Valentine’s Day – and for the lesser-known “holiday” National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 4.

The new flavor, I ♥ Cereal, is meant to taste like a bowl of fruity cereal with milk. It has a vanilla ice cream base with confetti sprinkles and pieces of fruity cereal throughout.

The flavor is available in grocery stores in a pint-sized carton.

Blue Bell ice creams are found in the frozen aisles of grocery stores across 22 states, mainly in the South.

The company recently brought back another “highly requested” flavor, Tin Roof, for a limited time only. Tin Roof, which has a base of vanilla ice cream plus chocolate sauce and chocolate-coated peanuts, was still available in the half-gallon size as of early February, Blue Bell said.

The brand often releases new combinations timed with so-called “holidays.” Last summer, they released Oatmeal Cream Pie tubs to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

There may be more new flavors in the near future. “We have even more delicious surprises to unveil this year,” Carl Breed, the company’s sales manager, teased in a press release.