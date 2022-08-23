Do you consider yourself a generous tipper? (Getty Images)

(WJW) — Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.

According to software provider Toast Inc.’s second-quarter Restaurant Trends report, tips are up nearly 10%, and in-person diners are tipping on average 19.7%, showing a growth of 22% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

“The appetite for in-person dining remained strong in Q2 through rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and COVID-19 subvariant spikes,” according to Toast.

The report also showed that diners were less likely to tip as much when ordering delivery or takeout, tipping an average of 14.5%.

“This trend remains similar to Q1 2022’s findings, where diners on-premise tipped more than off-premise diners,” Toast found.

The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average, though tip size didn’t vary much.

Indiana topped the list for the second straight quarter based on average tip percentage, with West Virginia and Ohio following. At the bottom of the list was California, which has one of the country’s highest minimum cash wage laws for tipped employees, according to the Department of Labor.

Here are the top 10 states for the most generous tippers:

Indiana (21%)

West Virginia (20.8%)

Ohio (20.7%)

Delaware (20.7%)

Kentucky (20.7%)

Wyoming (20.5%)

New Hampshire (20.4%)

Wisconsin (20.3%)

South Carolina (20.3%)

Pennsylvania (20.2%)

And if you were wondering which states tipped the least, they include: