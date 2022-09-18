FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old man shot outside of his apartment in North Carolina has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, of Gordova, Tennessee, was killed Tuesday night at about 11 p.m., according to Fayetteville police.

Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Enclave Dr. for reports of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they say they found Bobo suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his apartment.

He died from his injuries at the scene, according to reports.

In a release from the 82nd Airborne Division, officials said Bobo was an automated logistical specialist assigned to the 407th Brigade Support Battalion who joined the Army in 2018 and arrived at Fort Bragg in 2019.

His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge, Driver Mechanic Badge-Driver Wheeled Vehicle, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Carbine

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and his parents.

Investigators say after the shooting, the the paratrooper’s vehicle was taken. They did not believe the shooting was a random attack.

The incident is currently under investigation by Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Fayetteville Police Department.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).