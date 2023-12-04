(KTLA) – Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari in Hollywood late Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA that officers responded to the intersection of Sunset and Beachwood Drive just before 11:35 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision.

Officers found that a vehicle had struck another one that was parked, police said.

According to TMZ, the Ferrari belongs to and was being driven by actor Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in the “Creed” films and “Black Panther” and was People Magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.

Stringer service OnSceneTV also reported that Jordan was behind the wheel, but those reports could not be confirmed by the LAPD.

Footage captured by OnSceneTV shows that the right side of the light blue Ferrari 812 Superfast sustained major damage as a result of the collision, with the vehicle’s front right tire completely sheared off.

The parked Kia Niro SUV was also heavily damaged, video shows.

Law enforcement officials will not release any names since no one involved in the crash was arrested or booked, but they did confirm that an accident report was taken.

Jordan was not cited, and intoxication is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.