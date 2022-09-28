SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK) – An active shooter was reported at a hospital outside Little Rock, Arkansas, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police in the city of Sherwood asked the public to avoid the area around CHI St. Vincent hospital as they investigated. Shortly after 11 a.m., the hospital confirmed a lockdown was in place.

Workers gathered outside the hospital told Nexstar’s KARK they were ordered to evacuate.

An employee of the hospital system said she knew coworkers inside the building at the time. Her coworker said she heard gunshots while heading up the stairs.

Another person said his dad was in surgery when an active shooter was announced over the intercom. He was taken out of the hospital, but said his dad stayed inside.

Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area showed law enforcement blocking drivers from the streets near the hospital, and the iDriveArkansas map system showed no traffic on the streets around the facility.

A spokesperson for the hospital could only confirm that CHI St. Vincent is working with Sherwood police to investigate a suspected incident at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood.

Video from the scene showed multiple agencies responding, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.