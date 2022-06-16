ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – From June 13th to July 10th, local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are teaming up to raise money for Medical Center Health System during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

In the past, the Permian Basin has raised more than $2 billion for the CMN Hospitals in both the U.S and Canada and for MCH since 1987.

Through the ‘Round Up’ campaign, customers who shop at Walmart stores or Sam’s Club can donate $1 or more when they checkout, donations can also be made through the Walmart app.

The 2021 campaign raised $95,000 for Medical Center Health System. Walmart or Sam’s Club stores in Odessa, Midland, Big Spring, Ft. Stockton, and Pecos are all participating in the fundraising campaign.

In a recent news release, money raised at the Permian Basin Walmart and Sam’s Club stores goes directly to benefit the sick and injured kids treated at Medical Center Health System. Funds are used to pay for equipment, research, supplies, and charitable care at MCHS.