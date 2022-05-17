ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On April 11th, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca was found dead after he went missing a week before. Now, his family is hoping to honor him.

Since his death, his family has been struggling to move on, but now they want to cherish his life and honor him as much as possible. They have chosen to use his memory for good by offering high school seniors a scholarship in his name.

“We just wanted to do something to honor him, because he was such a good student and such a good person,” added an emotional Mary Helen Machuca, the victim’s mother.

Shortly after his death, the Machuca family started The Nathaniel Machuca Scholarship Fund.

Nathaniel’s younger brother Jayden said they wanted to do something that was reminiscent of Nathaniel.

“My brother was always caring, always trying to help others out, even if he wasn’t that fortunate as well,” said Jayden.

This fund will be available to Andrews High School senior band and art students. Each scholarship will be worth $1,000.

Nathaniel’s parents chose two applicants to receive the scholarships for this year over the weekend and said they chose them because of how much they reminded them of their lost Nathaniel.

“We had quite a few, and we read them all but these two really stand out because they were more like my son. These people here were more like my son, what he would do or who he would pick out,” added Mary Helen.

The family said they are so glad they can be a part of helping someone else in their community through Nathaniel.

“I hope that it helps, you know, somebody that can’t afford to go to school, or just something to have a little extra for them to go to college.”

Nathaniel’s mom also said they are working to be able to provide the scholarship annually, and just hope to continue Nathaniel’s legacy through helping others.