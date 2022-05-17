ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she assaulted another woman with a beer bottle. Lillie Pherguson, 53, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on May 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of Snyder Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, police found a naked victim in the front yard who said she had been attacked by Pherguson. After putting her clothes back on, the victim told police she had been visiting a friend at his home when Pherguson arrived and began yelling at her for being in the man’s home.

Pherguson reportedly threw a glass beer bottle at the victim and then ran up and attacked her by throwing her to the ground and hitting her over the head with another beer bottle. The victim said she lost her dress while rolling around on the ground with Pherguson. According to police, the victim had visible injuries from the incident including a “goose egg” on her forehead, and bleeding scrapes and cuts on her face and knees.

The affidavit stated Pherguson denied the assault and said the victim was injured after she fell in the driveway. However, officers said Pherguson had injuries that were consistent with “rolling around” on the ground during the fight.

Pherguson was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $25,000 bond. Jail records showed Pherguson has a long history of arrests dating back to 2000 on charges such as drunk driving, theft and assault.