HOUSTON, Texas (Nexstar)- Houston based Nacero Inc. has awarded a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC a long-term power purchase agreement to supply clean, renewable wind power to Nacero’s planned flagship manufacturing facility in Penwell, TX, which will supply lower and net-zero lifecycle carbon footprint gasoline to consumers. This agreement is a key component in Nacero’s plan to make its Penwell facility the first and largest supplier of lower and net-zero lifecycle carbon footprint gasoline for everyday American drivers.

The facility will have the capacity to meet the needs of 4 million drivers in Texas and the Southwest. The agreement calls for NextEra Energy Resources’ Texas wind power operations to provide Nacero with nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity over 20 years starting in 2025. The wind power will complement Nacero’s planned 200-megawatt on-site solar photovoltaic power plant and ensure that the facility is powered by 100% renewable electricity.

“We are excited to work with NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. The electricity generated by NextEra Energy Resources Texas operations will help ensure that we become the premier climate solution for everyday American drivers,” said Jay McKenna, Nacero’s President and CEO.

“NextEra Energy Resources has proudly and safely operated renewable energy projects in Texas for more than a decade, and we’re pleased to expand our wind portfolio in the state through our agreement with Nacero,” said Matt Handel, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources. “We applaud Nacero’s commitment to sustainability through their innovative technology and are pleased to be able to support the company’s renewable energy goals. This will also create significant economic stimulus for the local community, creating good jobs and additional tax revenue.”

Nacero first announced its plans to build the Penwell facility in April of 2021. At that time, Nacero said construction of the facility will employ a peak of 3,500 skilled workers during the four years of phase one construction. When fully operational, the plant will employ 350 full time operators and maintenance personnel in three shifts with a forecast annual salary of approximately $85,000.