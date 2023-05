MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Southbound lanes on N. Lamesa at the E. Scharbauer intersection will be closed due to an emergency manhole repair through Wednesday, May 3rd.

Southbound traffic on N. Lamesa Dr. is being diverted to the turn lane. Turning left, traveling east, onto E. Scharbauer Dr. from N. Lamesa Rd. is discouraged to minimize the disruption in the traffic flow.