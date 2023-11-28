MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Monahans Volunteer Fire Department, in partnership with the American Red Cross, has announced that they will be offering free smoke alarms to households in the Monahans/Thortonville community.

Created by the Red Cross, MVFD says the goal of the program is to make homes safer and offer fire prevention tips to local communities.

If you or someone you know needs smoke alarms, you are encouraged to message the Monahans Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page with your name, address, and a good telephone number. MVFD will then call you to get you on the list.

Once MVFD has a list of homes, they will notify everyone the date and time smoke alarms will be installed. The Fire Department will then come to your home and install smoke alarms and offer fire prevention education, all free of charge.

There are some limits however, MVFD will not be able to install smoke alarms in campers or RVs, and there is a limit of 3-4 smoke alarms per home.

For any questions, please contact the Monahans Volunteer Fire Department.