ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Music City Mall is teaming up with other organizations to host its annual Back to School Bash from 2 pm to 6 pm on July 30th. From a free photo booth to live music performances are just a few of the things, people can expect to see at the Back to School Bash.

Less than 2 weeks away, the Back to School bash will have a number of giveaways. Organizers say that if you bring a school supply for ECISD students to a table in the food court for a chance to win a Grand Prize $1000 Music City Mall shopping spree.

2nd and 3rd place winners will also receive a custom logo backpack with a digital tablet and a smaller shopping spree.

Guests can also meet their favorite animated characters including some from the new Minions movie.

The big event will also have a free selfie station at Dillard’s Court.

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Department will be there to meet-and-greet with guests.

Other activities include a hip-hop dance performance, kids karaoke, face painting, balloon animals, jumpers and so much more!

The MCM Rink’ N Roll skate rink will be open all day.

For more information on the event, click here.