Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Shoppers who spoke to ABC Big 2 News say they had a great time at Music City Mall’s Black Friday, and are happy that pandemic restrictions have been put on the back burner for this event.

“It’s been really good. I actually woke up at 5 o’clock today and started early in the morning,” said local shopper Margaret Hernandez.

Music City Mall management says the cold weather did but a slight dent on their Black Friday turnout, but that they still had a great crowd.

And for those who still need to shop for the holidays, the Music City Mall will be extending its hours on Friday and Saturday by one hour through the end of the year.