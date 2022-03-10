ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Music City Mall hosts various shopping and eating opportunities. But, if you’re in the mood for a girls night, date night or just an opportunity for some physical activity, the Music City Mall Rink N’ Roll has a new “Late Skate” opportunity for adults only in the Permian Basin.

The event will run every Sunday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, until further notice. It’s just $8 all-in to roller-skate or rollerblade. The theme is “Bring Back the 2000’s” and skaters are encouraged to come in their best 2000’s costume for a chance to win a $250 Golden Ticket Shopping Spree.